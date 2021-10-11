CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Hanson Receives Influencer Award from Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa – Nicole Hanson, Iowa 4-H Clover Kids specialist, has received the 2021 Influencer award from the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children. Hanson was recognized for her outstanding support and advocacy to improve the quality of care and education for young children. The award was announced during the 2021 Early Learning Virtual Fall Institute, Oct. 1-2.

