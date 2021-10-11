CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historical drama The Last Duel ranks among Ridley Scott’s strongest work

By Abby Olcese
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfession time: I’ve never known quite where I stand on Ridley Scott. Some of his movies—Alien, Alien: Resurrection, Blade Runner, Gladiator—display vision and communicate an artist thinking deeply about important themes and the value of storytelling. There’s also a significant amount of his work that feels uninspiring and pedestrian—Robin Hood, A Good Year, Body of Lies, and Exodus: Gods and Kings to name a few.

