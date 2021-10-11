Watch now: 3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday

Before we get into what I am seeing that makes me believe that the Chicago Bears will be moving on from Matt Nagy at the end of the year despite a miracle, let me preface this by saying this is mostly pure speculation. I do not have an inside source that is feeding me this information. I have heard some insider rumors, but I’m not here to try and take credit for breaking any stories — stories that I think most Chicago Bears fans can infer on their own without being told by an insider.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO