CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch now: 3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday

By Colleen Kane Chicago Tribune
Pantagraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching film of the Chicago Bears’ 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy met with the media Monday morning at Halas Hall to discuss the upset win. Here are three things we heard from Nagy. 1. Matt Nagy stressed the importance of Justin Fields...

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 startling quotes doom Matt Nagy’s future

No matter what happens to the Chicago Bears going forward, whether that’s here and now against the Detroit Lions, or weeks ahead, there is one constant that will not change unless drastic measures are taken. Head coach Matt Nagy is completely clueless, helpless and totally incapable of leading an NFL...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy reaching desperation in his low point

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s actions seem to show a sign of desperation and a low point in his coaching career. The Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 4 matchup. Despite the Lions owning a winless record (0-3), this game is no gimme. The Lions have played well enough to win at least two games but ultimately failed to win any.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network
Chicago Tribune

Will Matt Nagy really stick to ‘the plan’ rather than give Justin Fields another start? The Chicago Bears coach says the decision relies on Andy Dalton’s health the next 2 days.

With assists from his coaches’ game plan and improved offensive line play, Justin Fields showed clear improvement in his second start with the Chicago Bears. Sure, he did it in a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions, an 0-4 team with a defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in multiple categories. But coach Matt Nagy saw growth beyond just the stats Sunday — 11 of 17 passes completed ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 signs Matt Nagy will be fired despite win over the Raiders

Before we get into what I am seeing that makes me believe that the Chicago Bears will be moving on from Matt Nagy at the end of the year despite a miracle, let me preface this by saying this is mostly pure speculation. I do not have an inside source that is feeding me this information. I have heard some insider rumors, but I’m not here to try and take credit for breaking any stories — stories that I think most Chicago Bears fans can infer on their own without being told by an insider.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Nagy getting comfortable as head coach

Two years ago in London, the Bears suffered a devastating loss against the Raiders that sent their season in the wrong direction. This time, it felt like the exact opposite as the Bears fought their way to a convincing 20-9 victory in Las Vegas. There’s a lot to sort through, so let’s dive right into this week’s 10 Bears Things:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
12up

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has no clue what he's doing

Chicago Bears fans really are losing patience with head coach Matt Nagy. Not only has the play-calling for the Bears been a mess, but the quarterback controversy isn't going anywhere. Will Justin Fields or Andy Dalton start this weekend?. That's completely up in the air, as Nagy has said things...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Chicago Bears: What will week 4 tell us about Matt Nagy?

With the Chicago Bears, second home game looming this Sunday against the divisional rival Detroit Lions, questions loom about the Bears’ ability to bounceback in front of home fans. For Chicago to have a quick turnaround, head coach Matt Nagy will need to prove that he’s able to have the Bears ready to go.
NFL
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Matt Nagy sees resiliency of offense

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reflects on his team's resiliency and that of the coaching staff following a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions. READ MORE HERE.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Chicago Bears and Matt Nagy may turn play-calling over to Bill Lazor

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune is reporting that there is a possibility that the Bears hand over play-calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. (Chicago Tribune) Heading into Week 10 last year, the Bears made this exact change. With Nagy calling plays through the first nine weeks, the Bears offense averaged 19.8 points per game. With Lazor on the headset, the offense scored 27.7 points per game. A lot of frustrations have been expressed after Justin Fields suffered nine sacks in his Week 3 debut. Handing over play-calling could help Nagy buy some time as his coaching seat is getting incredibly hot. The Bears face off against the Lions this Sunday in Chicago. With Fields and Andy Dalton both on the injury report, no starting quarterback has been announced yet.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Why Matt Nagy is facing the most important game of his Bears career

Last season, coach Matt Nagy and the Bears had a six-game losing streak. The season before, they lost four in a row. Neither compares to their one-game losing streak right now. After the Bears gained 47 yards on 42 plays last Sunday against the Browns, Nagy took criticism like never...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears' Matt Nagy: Starting QB vs. Lions 'a game-time decision'

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters earlier this week that he was not yet prepared to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions as QB1 Andy Dalton (knee) and rookie Justin Fields (right thumb) worked to recover from injury setbacks. Nagy didn't change his...
NFL
USA Today

Bears Wire podcast: Matt Nagy vent session and previewing Bears-Lions

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been the target of a wave of criticism this week following his questionable game plan for rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the putrid offensive performance in last week’s brutal loss to the Browns. And the criticism is rightfully deserved. Nagy did nothing to help...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy