Dwell Subscriptions

The midcentury residence in Decatur, Georgia, is currently listed for $1,600,000 by Sotheby's International Realty, Atlanta Fine Homes. Elements like 17-foot ceilings, parquet floors, original interior shutters, and an original Herman Miller built-in are just a handful of the details that make this midcentury-modern home, designed circa 1952 by architect Thomas E. Garner, a rare find. The meticulously restored dwelling features clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. Other memorable details include a brick fireplace and warm, teak accents in the living room; a raised dining room appointed with a Scolari chandelier; and a double-chamber primary suite with a cathedral ceiling. Rounding out this property are a glittering new kitchen, a heated pool, connecting twin bedrooms, a tandem carport, and beautiful landscaping by L.F. Saussy Landscape Architects.
