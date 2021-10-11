CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

International Day of the Girl: Equality, opportunity, respect

By Carrie Pauling
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2011, the United Nations declared October 11 "International Day of the Girl Child" to bring awareness and solutions to the unique challenges that girls around the world face every day. The recognition is meant to to promote girls’ empowerment; highlight serious issues of physical and psychological harm done to...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

10 Things To Do On International Day Of The Girl To Celebrate Your Favorite People

October 11 is International Day of the Girl, and while a very important holiday, you may not know exactly what it entails or what International Day of the Girl activities you can do with your family. The theme this year is “Empowered girls grow up to be empowered women,” per the National Today website. International Day of the Girl was adopted as an international holiday back in 2011 as a day to “recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world,” according to the UNESCO website.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Austin

International Day of the Girl brings attention to continued gender gap

Today is International Day of the Girl and it's a day to focus attention on the need to address challenges that girls face and to promote girl’s empowerment. Despite women closing the gender gap with respect to completing a bachelor’s degree, they have not closed the gap in degrees in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, math) fields. Approximately 30 percent of men in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area earned their degree in a STEM field compared to only 12 percent of women.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Local activists celebrate 10th International Day of the Girl

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles women are celebrating the 10th anniversary of International Day of the Girl. The U.N. adopted Oct. 11 as a day to recognize girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world. UCLA senior Nishka Vipul helps women locally and around the world as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Nations
ntvhoustonnews.com

October 11th is International Day of the Girl Child

October 11th marks the United Nations initiative: International Day of the Girl Child which strives to address the challenges that girls face by breaking down stereotypes, pushing gender boundaries for changes in inequality, technology, education, and leadership by empowering young females and fulfilling their basic human rights. Created back in...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Focus on ‘equality of opportunity’ not quotas, Government urged

Whitehall and private firms have been too focused on using targets and quotas to boost the fortunes of people from poorer backgrounds rather than promoting "equality of opportunity", according to Liz Truss. Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary and equalities minister has tasked a Conservative headteacher with tackling "the soft bigotry...
U.K.
unicefusa.org

A Passport to Educational Opportunity for Girls in Jordan

Developed by UNICEF and partners, the Learning Passport helps marginalized children and young people access remote education. In Jordan's Azraq refugee camp, 19-year-old Amani says the platform has helped her stay in school so she can pursue her dreams. "I have always loved education," says 19-year-old Amani, as she clutches...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

International Day of the Girl calls for young women to empower themselves

Girls in Stamford raised their voices Saturday to empower each other as they celebrated the International Day of the Girl. The event took place in Mill River Park. "Today's event was just a call to action for everyone to support girls and get us access to all the things we need," said Breana Cheryl, of the nonprofit LiveGirl.
STAMFORD, CT
dallassun.com

International Day of Girl Child: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to curb discrimination, violence against girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): On International Day of the Girl Child 2021, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been appointed as UNICEF'S celebrity advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC), said that "discrimination and violence against girls is unacceptable and holds us back as a developed and caring society."Ayushmann, who aims to bring constructive, positive changes in society with his progressive, conversation-starting movies, said, "As UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate towards ending violence against children, I firmly believe that discrimination and violence against girls is unacceptable and holds us back as a developed and caring society. COVID-19 has added to the challenges faced by girls.""With limited access to mobiles or the internet, girls have faced restrictions in accessing remote learning and in having their health, nutritional and social needs treated on par with the boys in their families," he added.
SOCIETY
kingstonthisweek.com

International Day of the Girl marked in Cornwall's Lamoureux Park

Thanksgiving in Canada and International Day of the Girl both landed on Monday, Oct. 11 this year. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Maison Interlude House hosted a quiet event between 10 a.m. and noon at Lamoureux Park, celebrating the girls in our area, and encouraging them to lead their lives as empowered women.
CELEBRATIONS
POPSUGAR

I Met With Vice President Harris, and She Promised to Protect My Undocumented Family

For my mom, my safety and my future have always felt more valuable than her own. She has often told me that if I were to become a US citizen that will be enough for her, even if it means she remains undocumented. All the nights spent worrying about my future and about whether she made the right choice to seek a better life for our family here would feel lighter knowing that, at the very least, her child could live a stable life as a citizen.
IMMIGRATION
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

The first battle in the culture wars: The quality of diversity

American diversity is in the spotlight as racial discrimination in the United States reemerges as a major topic of public discussion, touching everything from education to housing to policing. The context of the quality of American diversity is inescapable as multiple debates around race relations continue to rage. We tend to think of diversity in demographic terms, but that’s an incomplete take. It has a qualitative element to it – it exists as a reality with which we all interact. The debate around voting rights, for example, applies to an American electorate that overwhelmingly lives in racially segregated communities. Even the...
EDUCATION
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy