If you’re on the fence about tuning in to DC FanDome this weekend, know this: At the bare minimum, you’re going to get to see a new trailer for The Batman. Last year’s FanDome, DC Comics’ now annual online virtual convention, featured the debut of the very first trailer for The Batman, which was then just beginning production. This year, the film has already wrapped (Principal photography concluded back in March) so expect to see a lot more from the film, including appearances by stars like Robert Pattinson.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO