Politics

Four Women to Equal One George Washington

Gawker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan women be on money? The answer is yes, but only if it’s quarters and only if it’s on the back of the coin. The U.S. Mint has announced that next year will mark the beginning of the American Women Quarters™ Program. From 2022 to 2025, five new quarters will be released annually, each displaying a different woman’s face (on the back).

