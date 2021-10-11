CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Accessible internet in Louisiana might boost innovation, growth here

By MARK PETHKE
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

I read with great interest the recent op-ed by several Louisiana Republican national legislators opposing what I had heard was a bipartisan infrastructure bill currently before Congress. Given the clear needs of our nation, and the repeated failed attempts by the prior administration to focus on infrastructure needs, where "Infrastructure...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk residents will start having access to second internet provider in the spring

By late spring of 2022, some Norfolk residents are expected to have a second option for an internet service provider. MetroNet, the new provider coming to Norfolk to challenge Cox, hasn’t revealed which areas of the city will get access to their internet first. But whichever neighborhoods are first should get a construction notice in the mail in October, according to Kris Smith, the government ...
NORFOLK, VA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Support French education in Louisiana

I was encouraged to read your thoughts regarding the "preservation" of the French language in Louisiana in the "Our Views" segment of the Sept. 29 paper. Indeed, the French language is not only important for our heritage but also our future. We must, however, aim higher than its "preservation," we must aim for its transmission to the next generation. With so many school districts eliminating French programs in preference for Spanish, this is a difficult task.
LOUISIANA STATE
youthtoday.org

Minority community broadband internet access expansion grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Community, Internet Access, Racial Equity, Infrastructure, Educat. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
INTERNET
krwg.org

A Survey to Expand Internet Access Requires Countywide Participation

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Doña Ana County Communications Coordinator, Luce Rubio, about a survey needed to expand countywide internet access to residents with Doña Ana Broadband (DBA), a multi-agency partnership. The survey launched on October 1st and requires the participation of both residents and business owners. She says, “the survey aims to pinpoint where people currently have internet, its speed, where people do not have access and why.” The survey is available in English at donaanabroadband.com; and in Spanish at donaanabroadband.com/nuestra. The cities of Anthony, Las Cruces and Sunland Park, Town of Mesilla, and the Village of Hatch will offer help filling out the survey to people who currently do not have access to the internet. La Clinica de Familia, Ben Archer Clinics and Health and Human Services promotoras will offer help with in-person surveys. More information available at donaanacounty.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CNBC

Why internet access is so expensive in the U.S.

People in the U.S. frequently pay more for slower internet service than people abroad, according to a report from the Open Technology Institute. Lawmakers in Washington are attempting to address the high price of internet service, as well as the lack of access for many low income families. Here's why high speed internet is so expensive in the U.S., why so many Americans struggle to gain access and what policymakers can do about it.
INTERNET
Bangor Daily News

Maine schools getting help to improve internet access

UNION, Maine — Maine schools will receive more than $1.6 million in federal money to help improve internet access for students. The Federal Communications Commission is sending the money to 23 Maine schools and school districts. It’s a round of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was created by the American Rescue Plan.
MAINE STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

East Hartford to announce internet access for

(East Hartford, Conn./WTIC) - Later today, one local town will launch an effort to close the digital divide. In an aim they say will boost economic development, improve health care and education, a group of local and state elected officials will gather in East Hartford this afternoon to bring awareness to the digital divide.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Benzinga

WynnBET Secures Market Access In Louisiana

Wynn Resorts Ltd's (NASDAQ: WYNN) online sports betting and casino app, WynnBET, has obtained market access in Louisiana. Louisiana represents the 17th jurisdiction in which WynnBET has secured varying degrees of market access. WynnBET is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia. Price Action: WYNN...
LOUISIANA STATE
cbs7.com

Ector County ISD looking to expand internet access for students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is working to close the digital divide for its students through broadband internet access outside of the classroom. A survey by the district showed that one in 10 students don’t have reliable internet access at home. That problem became apparent as students learned from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ODESSA, TX
Metro News

Citynet getting $53.5 million for improving internet access

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Internet provider Citynet will receive $53.5 million in federal funding to expand internet services in West Virginia. The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday announced the company will get the money over 10 years. The funding will come from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which dedicates funding for providing high-speed fixed broadband services to rural homes and small businesses.
INTERNET
AFP

Google to invest $1 bn to lift Africa internet access

Google announced Wednesday that it would invest $1 billion in boosting Africa's internet access and startup scene, as the tech giant eyes a youthful market increasingly armed with smartphones.  The Silicon Valley giant last month announced a breakthrough in another eye-catching scheme to boost African internet access.
INTERNET
Daily Republic

Governor signs bill to expand internet access

WINTERS — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 14 and Senate Bill 4 that will increase funding for the state’s broadband deployment program under the California Advanced Services Program. The bills were authored, respectively, by Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, and state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach. The ongoing...
WINTERS, CA
Las Vegas Herald

The Consumer Identity Access Management Market To Steal Growth Being Into A Frenzy Of Innovation

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market research study titled "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028." The approximately US$ 13 Bn market for consumer identity and access management will reportedly reach the valuation of just-under US$ 50 Bn towards the end of 2028.
SOFTWARE
theadvocate.com

Registration now open for Louisiana Smart Growth Summit

Registration is open for the 16th Annual Louisiana Smart Growth Summit, which will be held virtually Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. The summit, sponsored by the Center for Planning Excellence, will feature national, regional and local speakers, discussing topics such as street design as a community development tool; preparing communities for climate change; equity in transportation, housing policy and public health and the value of green infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

$4.5 billion facility in Ascension Parish to be Louisiana's first carbon capture project

A Pennsylvania company plans to build a $4.5 billion clean energy facility in Ascension Parish that would be the state's first carbon capture project. Air Products said it will open a blue hydrogen manufacturing complex near Burnside by 2026. Construction is expected to begin in 2022. The project would create 170 jobs with average salary of $93,000 plus benefits and support 2,000 construction jobs over a three year period. Air Products already has 18 facilities in conjunction with petrochemical companies and currently employs 300 workers statewide.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

