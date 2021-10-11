CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Letters: Hold off on Brumley judgments, as missing school hurts students

By CHARLENE MARX
 3 days ago

Yet another column in your paper (Stephanie Grace: "Intentionally or not, Brumley gives aid and comfort to crackpots", Oct. 6), I feel compelled to present another view. There is ample hard evidence that when students miss out on in-person learning, their education is negatively impacted. Is there equally compelling hard evidence that quarantining students who have been exposed to COVID-19 for at least a week significantly reduces cases of COVID-19?

