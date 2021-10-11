Ready for Vegas

Buy Now Baker City steer wrestler Jesse Brown competes in the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up. Brown, who set an event record by bringing down his steer in 3.7 seconds, has qualified fo the National Finals Rodeo for the second straight year. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File Baker City steer wrestler Jesse Brown competes in the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up. Brown, who set an event record by bringing down his steer in 3.7 seconds, has qualified fo the National Finals Rodeo for the second straight year.

A year ago, Jesse Brown was nervous.

His future depended on what showed up on the screen of his cellphone.

Today he’s just excited.

Brown, a professional steer wrestler and Baker City native, didn’t have to endure any hours of anxiety to find out if he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo, the Super Bowl for professional cowboys.

Brown, 29, had his best professional season, ranking second in earnings with $92,358.49.

Only Jacob Talley of Keatchie, Louisiana, has won more, with $117,256.41.

Since the top 15 steer wrestlers qualify for the National Finals, set for Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mach Center in Las Vegas, Brown, who was second in earnings for much of the season that started in the spring, was confident that he would advance to the National Finals for the second straight year.

“I was able to be consistent this year,” Brown said on Monday, Oct. 11. “I’m happy with how it went.”

How it went was quite different from the 2020 season, which was, like so much else, interrupted at times by the pandemic.

In late September of 2020, after competing in his final rodeo of the season at Stephenville, Texas, Brown did not yet know whether he had fulfilled his goal of qualifying for the National Finals.

He had been in 16th place — $500 short of clinching the final spot in the National Finals.

Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate, had to wait for hours, checking on results from other rodeos.

One of his two closest competitors was competing in New Jersey, the other in Rapid City, South Dakota.

When the results had been tallied, Brown was in 15th place.

The margin between him and 16th place was $1,560.

“Last year was a lot more stressful,” said Brown, who played football at Washington State University before transferring to Montana State University and taking up rodeo full time. “It was nice not having to worry about the end of the season.”

This year it was Brown’s traveling companion and fellow steer wrestler, Curtis Cassidy of Donalda, Alberta, Canada, who had to weather the last-minute anxiety.

Cassidy ended up in 15th place, his margin even tidier than Brown’s from 2020, at just $183.

Although Brown will be competing at the National Finals for the second time, he said he still thinks of himself as a rookie in one sense.

That’s because last year’s event, due to the pandemic, was moved from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas, the latter an outdoor venue.

Brown had a solid debut at the National Finals, finishing tied for first on the first of the 10 consecutive daily competitions. He ended up the season ranked 13th in the world, with earnings of $88,558.

But Brown said the prospect of competing on 10 straight nights, before 18,000 fans at an indoor basketball arena, is a different matter altogether.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “It’s a completely different rodeo. I think the electricity in that building — you’re not going to be able to match that.”

Brown expects to have a sizeable contingent of fans rooting for him in Las Vegas.

His parents, Jim and Vicki Brown, plan to attend all 10 nights.

And his younger sister, Allie Brown, a teacher in Baker City, hopes to fly to Las Vegas to watch on the weekends.

“I’ve had a bunch of friends, from college and high school, a lot of people have reached out,” Brown said.

He’ll be in Baker City for the next few weeks, working at Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires, which his dad and uncle, Rocky Brown, own.

Around the first of November, Brown plans to travel to Arizona and then to California to practice in the warmer weather.

He intends to compete in a couple of rodeos, including an outdoor event in Las Vegas.

“I want to stay sharp,” Brown said.

He pointed out that unlike most sports, when the playoffs immediately follow the regular season, professional rodeo has a two-month interval between the end of the season and the National Finals.

Practice, then, is vital, Brown said.

But not all preparations happen on horseback.

He said he has a gym workout regimen as well, one designed to boost his strength and speed, and reduce the risk of injury, an inevitability for people who leap from a galloping horse and wrestle a 550-pound steer to the ground hundreds of times per year.

“Any advantage you can get on the steer helps,” Brown said.