When it comes to racing games, regular controllers are great and can certainly get you where you need to go, but the right racing rig can give you a completely different experience. The increased level of realism and physical feedback you get from the game can be incredible, and for some older gamers it will harken back to the days of playing in arcades. If that sounds like just what your Xbox racing games have been missing, leading steering wheel brand Thrustmaster is currently offering a 23% discount on its Ferrari 458 Spider steering wheel at Amazon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO