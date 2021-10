On the morning of Monday Oct. 11, the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Miller’s Ale House, Dawson County’s newest restaurant and sports bar. The new restaurant features several food options from chicken to burgers to steaks, as well as a full bar. In addition to the inside bar, Miller’s Ale House includes a second section to the building with garage-type doors that will raise up to allow it to feel like an outside patio. The whole restaurant is lined with televisions playing all types of sports coverage.

DAWSON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO