St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Covey thrived on move from line to backfield
Robert Covey may have been a modern day student-athlete, but his mindset and work ethic utter the word throwback. When the 2005 St. Helena High graduate was not conquering his opponents in the athletic arena, he was getting a taste of the working man’s life as a construction worker. Covey would follow an eight-hour workday in the sweltering summer heat by spending time at football workouts or practice.napavalleyregister.com
Comments / 0