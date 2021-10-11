CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Covey thrived on move from line to backfield

By VINCE D’ADAMO
Napa Valley Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Covey may have been a modern day student-athlete, but his mindset and work ethic utter the word throwback. When the 2005 St. Helena High graduate was not conquering his opponents in the athletic arena, he was getting a taste of the working man’s life as a construction worker. Covey would follow an eight-hour workday in the sweltering summer heat by spending time at football workouts or practice.

