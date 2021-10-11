CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Dale Miller

Elk Grove Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Miller passed away August 2nd after a 6-year battle with cancer. He will be missed by many friends and family. Dale was born May 18, 1942 in Reno, NV to Gerald and Pauline Miller. In 1952 the family relocated to San Lorenzo where Dale played football and ran on the track team for Arroyo High School. He then went on to attend San Jose State. While at SJS Dale joined the US Navy reserve. In 1963 Dale went to work for IBM in San Jose as an electronic technician. While working for IBM Dale was called up to do his two years of active duty. He served from 1964 to 1966 at Nav Com Sta Hawaii. IBM later sent Dale to sales school in Dallas TX to become an IBM salesperson. He worked out of the Portland OR sales office until he retired from IBM in 1975. From OR Dale moved to NV where he worked as a real estate broker. ln 1981 he moved back to CA and settled in Elk Grove. Soon after moving back to CA Dale went to work for Cable Data where he went on to be the director and the vice president of the customer service department. Dale was an avid hiker and even hiked parts of the pacific trail. Dale and his wife traveled extensively over the years but Hawaii was always his favorite spot in the world. In retirement Dale enjoyed playing on an adult softball team with his son. He joined Rotary and was instrumental in starting the first Taste of Elk Grove with the Sunrise Rotary Group. He was a volunteer with the Red Cross and was deployed to several disasters including Katrina. Lastly, he volunteered with the Elk Grove Fire Dept. CERT team. While with the CERT team Dale was instrumental in developing and teaching classes to other CERT volunteers. Due to Dales efforts on the CERT team, he was awarded the Mayors Volunteer Award in 2012. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister Gail and brother Jerry. Dale leaves behind his wife Delberta of 56 years, his son Bradley (Melinda) and daughter Megan. Five grandchildren Zackary, Allison, Angela, Patrick and Carter, his sister Joyce and brother John. Dales' celebration of life will be attended by immediate family only. If anyone wishes to make a donation in his name, please consider UCD Hospice @3630 Business Dr. Sacramento 95820 or Elk Grove CERT @ 10573 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove 95624.

