CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Browning, MT

Blackfeet chairman calls out federal gov't's mishandling of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis

By Download PDF
KULR8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Nation chairman is calling out the federal government's downfall in confronting the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis. Chairman Tim Davis wrote a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Sen. Brian Schatz, U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 3

cash cash
3d ago

Don't most, if not all, of these women come up missing from the reservations that they live on?It's not like they go to Great Falls or Bozeman and come up missing. I would think this would falls under the BIA.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browning, MT
Government
Local
Montana Society
City
Browning, MT
Local
Montana Government
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Merrick Garland

Comments / 0

Community Policy