When it comes to NFL insiders, there is none better than Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter is always on top of breaking news and he reports that news in a fair and unbiased way. But on Wednesday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who wants badly to be as connected as Schefter is, published an article in which he calls out Schefter for sending an unpublished story to former Washington Football Team owner (then the Redskins) Bruce Allen and asking for his feedback and approval.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO