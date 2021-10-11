CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le’Veon Bell not elevated from practice squad, inactive for Week 5

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell has not been promoted for Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Bell made his Ravens debut in Week 4 but will be left on the practice squad for Week 5 with Baltimore choosing to dress Ty’Son Williams. Bell saw just four carries in Week 4 and will need to impress in practice or see more ineffective play, an injury, or a trade from Williams, Devonta Freeman, or Latavius Murray to be elevated for Week 6.

