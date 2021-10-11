Le’Veon Bell not elevated from practice squad, inactive for Week 5
Baltimore Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell has not been promoted for Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Bell made his Ravens debut in Week 4 but will be left on the practice squad for Week 5 with Baltimore choosing to dress Ty’Son Williams. Bell saw just four carries in Week 4 and will need to impress in practice or see more ineffective play, an injury, or a trade from Williams, Devonta Freeman, or Latavius Murray to be elevated for Week 6.www.fantasypros.com
