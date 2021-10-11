School board narrowly votes to extend director of schools Lawson

Coffee County’s Board of Education on Monday narrowly voted to give a contract extension to director of schools Charles Lawson. On Monday, the board voted 4-3 to offer a 4-year extension to Lawson. Board members Robert Gilley, Freda Jones and Pat Barton voted against an extension. Meanwhile, members Brett Henley, Gary Nester, Larry Crabtree and Sandra Klonaris voted in favor of the extension, which also comes with a $5,000 raise. Lawson was originally hired in at $115,000 per year. It’s unclear if he has received raises since then.