One common thread that’s connected the New England Patriots’ three defeats this season: Mac Jones winding up on the ground far too frequently. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback took a total of seven hits in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He absorbed 11 in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battered him with a season-high 12, plus two more on plays that were negated by penalties.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO