APPLETON (NBC 26) — Betsy Rachubinski gives the gift of hair to anyone who needs it. “I have women where they come in, and I have to shave their head," she said. "And they cry because they're like, 'I don't want to lose my hair,' but it's already coming out, and it's just traumatizing. And then they can have a wig that makes them feel a little bit more whole.”

APPLETON, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO