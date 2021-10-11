CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Elliott urges REIT Healthcare Trust of America to explore sale

By Amruta Khandekar
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

(Oct 11): Activist investor Elliott Investment Management on Monday urged Healthcare Trust of America to launch a strategic review and explore a potential sale of the real estate investment trust. Elliott, which is one of HTA's largest investors, said the company's longstanding underperformance compared to its peers has stoked frustration...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Healthcare Trust responds to activist investor's urging to put itself up for sale

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. said Monday that it regularly reviews its strategic plan and opportunities to enhance shareholder value. "We are open minded and committed to delivering superior returns for all HTA shareholders," the real estate investment trust that owns and operates medical office buildings said in a statement. The statement was in response to activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s letter to the HTA's board urging the company to explore a sale of the company, given the "long-term underperformance" relative to its peers, the broader REIT sector and stock market. "After we were first contacted by Elliott, members of HTA's management team and board held several discussions with representatives of Elliott to better understand their views, and those views were immediately shared with the full HTA board," the company said. The stock rose 2.1% in afternoon trading. It has rallied 17.6% year to date, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has run up 22.3% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
MARKETS
connectcre.com

American Healthcare REIT Completes Merger with Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III

American Healthcare REIT Inc. recently completed its merger with Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III Inc. in a tax-free stock-for-stock transaction that created a combined company with a gross investment value of approximately $4.2 billion in healthcare real estate assets. In conjunction with the merger, the previously announced acquisition of American Healthcare Investors (AHI), the co-sponsor of both REITs, was completed.
ECONOMY
massdevice.com

Global Healthcare Exchange acquires Explorer Surgical

Global Healthcare Exchange announced today that it acquired Explorer Surgical, which will operate as its wholly-owned subsidiary. Chicago-based Explorer Surgical creates digital procedure playbooks and performance tracking tools while offering telementoring. The company earlier this year announced its intentions to expand its cloud-based digital platform into the robotic surgery space.
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Redwood Trust Stock – The Mortgage REIT Innovating the Industry

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is busy transforming its business to survive in a challenging industry. With that in mind, Redwood Trust stock is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Despite being up over 80% in the past year, RWT stock still isn’t quite to pre-pandemic levels. Mortgage...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Health Care#Hta#Bloomberg News
Triangle Business Journal

Gardner: Sales cycles are slowing killing innovation in healthcare IT

David Gardner is an angel investor and the founder of Cofounders Capital in Cary. I’ve always liked the healthcare IT space, as a startup entrepreneur myself, and, over the last decade, as a professional investor and fund manager. We’ve been the first investor in numerous Triangle healthcare IT startups like Impathiq, Feedtrail, Relay One, CareNexsis and Tesser Health, to name a few. It’s a vast and complex market with a plethora of opportunities to create cost savings and other efficiencies.
CARY, NC
theedgemarkets.com

ACE Market-bound Ecomate aims to raise RM16.2m from IPO

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): Ecomate Holdings Bhd, en-route to a listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd on Nov 8, 2021, aims to raise RM16.2 million from its initial public offering (IPO) exercise. Managing director Jason Koh Jian Hui said the IPO, which involves a public issuance...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Magnolia Pictures Hires Investment Bank To Explore Sale Amid Content Boom

Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner’s Magnolia Pictures has hired investment bank Stephens to explore selling the company. Content is currently in high demand and Magnolia, a leading independent film distributor for two decades, has a substantial library of about 500 titles. “We went through this process 8-10 years ago and did not sell it then, and we may not sell this time. But the climate this time is strong and we have done extraordinarily well,” president and co-founder Eamonn Bowles tells Deadline — including during the pandemic, with the library throwing off more cash than ever. “We have these ten year old...
BUSINESS
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin tops US$60,000, nears record high, on growing US ETF hopes

LONDON/HONG KONG (Oct 15): Bitcoin hit US$60,000 for the first time in six months on Friday, nearing its record high, as traders grew confident that US regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on its futures contracts. Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the...
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

India's Zee accuses Invesco of double standards in Sony merger

NEW DELHI (Oct 15): India's Zee on Tuesday said top shareholder Invesco's opposition to a proposed merger of the TV network with Sony's India unit is hypocritical because the U.S. investment firm pitched a deal with similar terms earlier this year. Invesco's "stance... runs contrary to the very deal Invesco...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Virgin Galactic to delay commercial space travel service

WASHINGTON (Oct 15): Space exploration company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is delaying its commercial space travel service to the fourth quarter of 2022 and will not conduct another planned test flight this year. Virgin Galactic said "commercial service is now expected to commence in Q4 2022."...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Australia's Qantas to sell land for US$595 million to cushion pandemic blow

SYDNEY (Oct 15): Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it had agreed an A$802 million ($595 million) deal to sell land near Sydney Airport to a consortium led by LOGOS Property Group to reduce debt, as the carrier recovers from pandemic lows. Settlement of most of the lots is...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy