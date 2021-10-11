The Finger Guns Podcast Ep. 127 – Wait…WHO Won The Quiz?!
On episode 127 of The Finger Guns Podcast Rossko, Sean, Kat and Miles talk the week’s gaming news, which has been fairly PlayStation centric. First up SIEE head Jim Ryan has stated he wants PlayStation exclusives to reach 100 million players, though he’s not really painted any kind of picture of how he’s going to do that. We investigate his quotes and see if we can find a hidden meaning in a rather impassioned statement with seemingly little to back it up.fingerguns.net
Comments / 0