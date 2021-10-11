CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Finger Guns Podcast Ep. 127 – Wait…WHO Won The Quiz?!

By Ross Keniston
fingerguns.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn episode 127 of The Finger Guns Podcast Rossko, Sean, Kat and Miles talk the week’s gaming news, which has been fairly PlayStation centric. First up SIEE head Jim Ryan has stated he wants PlayStation exclusives to reach 100 million players, though he’s not really painted any kind of picture of how he’s going to do that. We investigate his quotes and see if we can find a hidden meaning in a rather impassioned statement with seemingly little to back it up.

fingerguns.net

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Tech Check: Find your perfect podcast with this new Spotify quiz

Spotify recently came out with a personality-style quiz for podcasts! Don’t waste your time listening to episodes of a show you won’t ever click on again. This new tool matches you with a podcast that meets your interests. Amy Iverson shares how it works. There is also another tool that...
TECHNOLOGY
rvamag.com

The Hustle Season Podcast: Ep. 204 Trailer Park Spaghetti

RVA Magazine is proud to showcase The Hustle Season Podcast every weekend. Produced in Richmond, VA; homegrown musicians Kelli Strawbridge, Reggie Pace & James Seretis (podcast engineer/co-host) bring their irreverent, outspoken and at times thoughtful opinions to the masses. Focusing on music, pop culture both locally, nationally, sometimes otherworldly – join in as the guys try to figure out what’s going on this week.
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

The Hustle Season Podcast: Ep. 205 Lo Rez Retirement

RVA Magazine is proud to showcase The Hustle Season Podcast every weekend. Produced in Richmond, VA; homegrown musicians Kelli Strawbridge, Reggie Pace & James Seretis (podcast engineer/co-host) bring their irreverent, outspoken and at times thoughtful opinions to the masses. Focusing on music, pop culture both locally, nationally, sometimes otherworldly – join in as the guys try to figure out what’s going on this week.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Finger#Siee#Egx#De Jongens Met De#Roccow Xyce#Fngrgns#Rosskokeniston Paul
combatpress.com

Shootin’ the Shit Podcast Ep. 74: Barb Honchak

On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with UFC veteran Barb Honchak. The fighter talked about getting into women’s MMA in the early years, career highlights, what she’s been doing since being away from the cage and more. As always, feel free to comment...
UFC
fingerguns.net

Alan Wake Remastered Review (PS5) – That Place Between Sleep And Awake

Let’s start this off by saying Alan Wake is a cult classic. I played the original a decade ago when it came out and loved it, despite its issues. However if you’d asked me for a list of games I wanted remakes for, even just from Remedy, Alan Wake would not have been top. Even with the hackneyed amnesiac writer approach, Alan Wake had a narrative that captured my imagination back then, probably because I had read dozens of Stephen King novels as a teenager, and it garnered something of a cult following. So whether I would have asked for a remaster or not, what does it play like, ten years later? Is it a different game with a new lick of paint, or could it really just have remained floating in a lake of rose-tinted nostalgia? Make sure you’re on the right page of this manuscript, and let’s read.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shows Off DR Home Offset Gifted Her For 29th B-Day

Last night, Cardi B hosted a massive bash to celebrate her 29th birthday. The rapper was joined by a slew of her celebrity friends including Chance The Rapper, Snoop Dogg, Normani, and more. Offset was obviously present for the festivities and popped out with his best gift yet -- a brand new home in the Dominican Republic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
daytimeconfidential.com

The Young and the Restless Recap: Will Jesse Gaines Cause Matrimonial Mayhem By Exposing Ashland’s Origin Story? (WATCH)

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland is whispering menacingly to Jesse Gaines about what trouble he and Billy are cooking up. Jesse thinks he should walk into the party and announce to all the guests just how Ashland built his fortune . . . OR maybe he should wait until the wedding tomorrow and reveal this supposedly juicy piece of gossip to everyone in attendance!
TV SERIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
thecinemaholic.com

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix’s survival drama series ‘Squid Game’ follows Seong Gi-hun, who is in severe debt owing to his gambling habit. He joins a real-life game for the prize money of ₩45.6 billion (US$40 million) to help his mother and daughter. Taken up with the idea of winning such a humongous amount, Gi-hun signs up as one among the 456 participants of the Game. However, he soon realizes that anyone who fails will be killed, but he keeps his eyes on the prize and continues to play.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy