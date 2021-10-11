Giants, Dragons & Unicorns Take Over the History Center

“Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures” arrives from the American Museum of National History on Oct. 2. Did you know there’s a History Center in downtown Orlando? Now’s a great time to take the kids to see the Orange County Regional History Center’s special exhibition: Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures. This interactive exhibit delves into the worlds of science, myth and legend to captivate the imagination of visitors of all ages.