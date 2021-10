FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) is expanding and has announced its new partnership with Fort Carson. PPACS is now providing services to the Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services for reporting anonymous tips to deter criminals and/or solve crimes. The partnership will offer soldiers and their families a way to safely and anonymously report crimes that occur on the Mountain Post. Those tips will be relayed to Fort Carson police.

