Texas State

Texas Department of State Health Services

Kilgore News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Department of State Health Services launches statewide COVID education campaign in rural areas with lower vaccination rates. The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched a new statewide COVID education campaign throughout October, focusing on smaller communities and rural areas across Texas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower. Urban zip codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents will also be targeted in the campaign with the main purpose to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their friends, and community.

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

