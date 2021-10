After defeating the North Carolina Central Eagles (NCCU), the N.C. A&T Aggies plan to keep the momentum going for their first Big South Conference home game. The atmosphere was electrifying returning to Aggieland for the first time since Nov. 2019. What’s a better way to have the first game without the cheerleaders along with the band and Golden Delights? There isn’t one. The game would be incomplete without the interactive student body, alumni, and parents.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO