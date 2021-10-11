How to recover from a bad electronic health records implementation [PODCAST]

With the recent onset of the Delta variant rendering havoc on an already strained economy and weary population post- the rabid COVID-19 surge, there is much debate on effective policies that negate the harmful outcomes of viral acquisition. The B.1.617.2 Delta variant originated in India and is among the most easily transmissible form of the novel SAR-CoV-2 pathogen, apart from the Alpha-Britain isolated, Beta-South Africa isolated, and Gamma-Brazil isolated forms. Recent governance in the United States issues lax regulatory guidelines prematurely aimed to negate a mask mandate that properly protects citizens from the harmful effects of the readily acquired virus, even among those who are fully vaccinated. Young children in schools are being forced to be exposed to the deleterious effects of the virus, regardless of their underlying comorbidities, placing them at grave risk. The purpose of this article is to elucidate the benefits of mask-wearing as an effective, non-pharmacologic intervention to prevent the onset of disease acquisition across populations inclusive of youths primarily in closed environments.

