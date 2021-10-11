How to recover from a bad electronic health records implementation [PODCAST]
“Is your health care organization reeling from a bad EHR implementation?. There have been rumblings from hospital leadership and congressional committees about the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospitals’ implementation of the Cerner Corporation electronic health record (EHR) replacing the VistA EHR. The $10 million EHR overhaul has been controversial since the staggered rollout started in Spokane, Washington. One report noted that months after the go-live, fewer users knew how to operate the system well.www.kevinmd.com
Comments / 0