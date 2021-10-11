vCenter 7.0 and DUO MFA with ADFS Powershell not prompting

I have a vSphere 6.5 vCenter Server appliance and both ESXi 6.5 and 5.5 machines. I want to change from having the FQDN displayed to having the short name / single label displayed in vCenter. This also affects how a machine must be referred to in PowerCLI. I know this can be done and has those effects because I've done it before to one of my 24 hosts. But, I can't remember at all how I did it. I have followed the instructions for versions up to 5.5 and that didn't work: disconnect host in vCenter, logon to it with vSphere client directly, delete the vpxuser account, connect in vCenter. The reason that doesn't work is that when I reconnect, the name is greyed out. I can't change it. I can only put in user name and password to connect it. And that all works fine. Another article from VMware said that whichever FQDN or short name appears first in the vCenter hosts file would be how it shows up. Well, that was again for up to version 5.5 with a Windows based vCenter instead of the VCSA. I added the machines to the hosts file. That didn't appear to do anything.

