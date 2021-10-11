CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
vCenter 7.0 and DUO MFA with ADFS Powershell not prompting

By SHamel5575
vmware.com
 4 days ago

Im attempting to setup ADFS authentication with Duo as an MFA and im having authentication issues with Powercli. After doing some research I believe i should be authenticating with New-OAuthSecurityContext to ADFS but I'm unable to get this working. There also doesn't appear to be too much documentation on this as of yet.

communities.vmware.com

