Metroid Dread: How To Get Bomb, Speed Booster, Grapple Beam & Beat Drogyga | Walkthrough Pt. 3
After defeating Kraid, Samus’s adventure takes us to many new (and old) locations. This is one section where we won’t blame you for getting lost. You’ll need to travel to new zones, backtrack through old ones, and finally get some real exposition about the story. You won’t even have to deal with too many EMMI for once! There are three major upgrades we’re hunting in this section; the Morph Ball Bomb, the Speed Booster, and the Grapple Beam.gameranx.com
Comments / 0