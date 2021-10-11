Unable to take VSS snapshot and no shadow copy in the system

I have a problem that has be stumped. We completed a datacenter relocation. We purchased new ESXi hosts and NetApp storage for the new location and used NetApp Snapmirror to replicated the data to the new datacenter. I snapmirrored the volumes and not the entire SVM so I could have the zoning on the SAN done prior to the cutover. During the cutover from Site A to Site B, broke the snapmirror relationships, made the volumes RW and presented them to the ESXi hosts. I had to mount the LUNs with the ESXi CLI on the first host and found the LUN with Virtual Center and fired it up. I added the new hosts to VC and started trying to set up storage. When I would select a LUN it would tell me that there is an existing datastore and offered 3 paths of keep it with a New Signature, Keep Existing Signature, or format..

