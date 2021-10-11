Fallout 5 Needs To Go Back To The Roots Of The Series

When Epic Games revealed Imposters mode to Fortnite in August, the world collectively raised an eyebrow. Fans on social media were immediately critical of the release, given that it seemed to lift so much from a certain indie title. After all, Among Us had been absolutely taking over the world for the previous year, and it was incredibly sus to not give props where they were due. Finally, this has been remedies, as the newest update to Imposters mode begins directly with “v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!” You can’t get much more direct than that. The two companies also seem to be getting along swimmingly, with tweets between the two hinting at a possible collaboration sometime in the near future. It’s unclear what this may consist of, but it would be interesting to see if the two teams could come up with something new and unique.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO