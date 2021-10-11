Fallout 5 Needs To Go Back To The Roots Of The Series
It's no secret that the Fallout franchise hit a bit of a road bump during the most recent console generation and Fallout 5 has big improvements to make. Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 were both underwhelming games, especially when compared to the incredibly high bar that Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas set. Although Fallout 76 has made significant improvements since launch, it still isn't what fans of the best games in the series are looking for. Fallout 4 disappointed die-hard fans of the series for not staying true to what people loved about the previous two games. Fallout 3 and New Vegas were both lauded for the RPG elements that defined them.
