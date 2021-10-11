CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Alan Horn, longtime film executive, to retire from Disney

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Alan Horn, the film executive who helped turn Walt Disney Studios into the most powerful movie studio in Hollywood and whose 50-year career has touched films from from “When Harry Met Sally..." to “The Dark Knight," is retiring. Disney announced Monday that Horn, 78, chief creative...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Joe Russo on Fallout From Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: ‘People’s Nerves Are Fraying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Russo weighed in on Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” legal battle with Disney on Thursday, calling it “unfortunate” that the conflict spilled out into the public domain, but suggesting that it’s a sign of the times for an industry gripped by uncertainty. “There’s a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries, because there’s a lot of disruption,” he said. “People’s nerves are fraying, and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen or where anything is going.” The “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” co-director spoke to Variety during Rome’s MIA market about Johansson’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Plans NFT Debut With $20 ‘Masked Singer’ Collectibles

Fox’s plans in the digital collectibles space are beginning to get a little clearer. The broadcast network will launch its first set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) Wednesday, tied to its celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer. The company will also launch a marketplace and community in which users can buy, sell or trade Masked Singer NFTs, which it is calling The MaskVerse. Users will be able to claim a free NFT of the show’s mascot “Miss Masky,” with the company set to release “Mask Packs” throughout the season, which collectors can buy and open. The packs will cost $20 and contain three...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Disney's Alan Horn Retires With Great Track Record and Solid Reputation

We in the media have known for some time that Alan Horn would be retiring from Disney at year’s end, as Variety has reported. But somehow when Disney officially announced the news this week that indeed the 78-year-old leader would be leaving as of Dec. 31, it really hit me, and made me sad.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
spectrumnews1.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson dies at age 111

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Funeral services were pending Monday for Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson — a celebrated camera technician and artist who added her talents to classic Walt Disney Co. animated features such as "Snow White," "Dumbo" and "Sleeping Beauty." Tompson died Sunday at her home at the Motion Picture...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cartoon Brew

Alan Horn To Step Down As Disney Studios’ Chief Creative Officer

Alan Horn’s long-expected departure from The Walt Disney Company has been confirmed. The executive, 78, will retire at the end of this year, capping a half-century career in Hollywood. On December 31, Horn will step down as chief creative officer Disney Studios Content, the group that incorporates Walt Disney Pictures,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Horn
Person
Walt Disney
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Movie Studio Veteran Alan Horn to Retire at End of Year

Hollywood studio veteran Alan Horn will retire from Disney as of December 31 after leading the company’s film empire to record-breaking success. His exit — coinciding with the end of the Bob Iger era — caps a 50-year-plus career that has seen him become one of Hollywood’s most revered executives. Monday’s announcement was widely expected, and follows a lengthy transition period that saw Alan Bergman succeed Horn as sole chairman of the movie studio on January 1, 2021 (the duo had served as co-chairmen since mid-2019). Horn in turn focused on his duties as chief creative officer. The rearranging took place as...
MOVIES
stockxpo.com

Longtime Disney Studio Head to Depart

LOS ANGELES— Alan Horn, the longtime head of Walt Disney Co. DIS -1.82% ’s studio operations, announced Monday he is retiring from the company at the end of the year, joining an exodus of executives departing Disney alongside Executive Chairman Robert Iger. As chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Mr. Horn,...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Alan Horn, a Top Creative Executive, Is the Latest High-Ranking Disney Departure

One of Hollywood’s senior statesmen announced his retirement Monday, adding to a startling changing of the guard at The Walt Disney Co. Alan F. Horn, 78, will step down Dec. 31 as chief creative officer of Disney Studios Content, a division that includes Marvel, Lucasfilm, Searchlight Pictures, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and Disney’s traditional animation and live-action movie operations. His position is not expected to be filled.
BUSINESS
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Walt Disney Studios#Horn 78#Disney Studios Content
Variety

Proximity Media Taps Rebecca Cho as Senior VP of Film Development and Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Proximity Media has hired Rebecca Cho as senior VP of film development and production to help shepherd the burgeoning production company’s slate of film projects. Cho joins Proximity from Warner Bros., where she served as director of development and worked with the Proximity Media team on the films “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” In her new role, Cho will report to Proximity partners Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, who released a statement announcing her hiring. “We’re incredibly excited to have Rebecca join the Proximity team,” the partners said. “After having worked closely with her for...
MOVIES
Variety

SpongeBob Digital Collectibles Coming? ViacomCBS Jumps on NFT Bandwagon

You might soon get the chance to be the proud owner of a one-of-a-kind “SpongeBob SquarePants” digital collectible: ViacomCBS announced that it’s rolling into the market for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs — a craze that has swept across the media and entertainment industry this year. ViacomCBS announced a strategic partnership with NFT startup Recur to create a “fan-focused platform” that will feature the company’s “iconic IP and cherished franchises.” The new platform, slated to debut in the spring of 2022, will let consumers buy, trade and collect NFTs as digital products and collectibles. The media conglomerate didn’t disclose which properties it would...
SHOPPING
Deadline

Smosh Hires Media Vet Daniel Tibbets As Its First CEO As YouTube Comedy Brand Plots Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Smosh, the longtime supplier of YouTube comedy videos, has hired its first CEO. Daniel Tibbets, a media veteran who most recently served as general manager for Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network, will guide the company as it looks to broaden its reach. Smosh, which has 45 million subscribers and 10 billion lifetime views on YouTube, found itself in limbo for a time in 2018 when its then-parent, Defy Media, shuttered. Soon afterward, it was acquired by well-established digital studio Mythical Entertainment. Tibbets will report directly to Mythical’s founders, the comedy studio duo known as Rhett & Link. “I’m very excited for this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dune’ Cinematographer Greig Fraser on Making the Expansive Film ‘Feel Intimate to the Characters’ (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS)

Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune” arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22, and has already become part of the awards conversation for its sumptuous visuals. The action follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, whose family inherits the planet Arrakis, an unforgiving desert world that also contains the only source of “spice,” the most valuable material in the universe. Cinematographer Greig Fraser (“The Mandalorian”) was guided by Villeneuve’s passion when it came to framing the film. “He’s been wanting to make this since he was a kid,” Fraser says from London. While the grandeur of the movie wows audiences, Fraser says...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Variety

David DePatie, ‘Pink Panther’ Cartoon Producer, Dies at Age 91

Animation producer David H. DePatie died on Sept. 23 of natural causes at the age of 91. DePatie is known for founding DePatie Freleng Enterprises with partner Friz Freleng, which is best known for the “Pink Panther” cartoon series. DePatie was also the last executive in charge of the original Warner Bros. Cartoons cartoon studio, as well as an executive producer at Marvel Productions. After Warner Bros. closed its animation studio in 1963, DePatie’s production company was formed at the former Warner cartoons studio on California Street in Burbank, Calif.  Director Blake Edwards contacted DePatie Freleng Enterprises and asked them to design...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Lake Bell Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed multi-hyphenate Lake Bell. Bell has a busy slate ahead of her starting with the Sony Pictures feature, Summering which she stars in and is directed by James Ponsoldt.  She also recently finished directing two episodes of the highly-anticipated Hulu limited series, Pam And Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.  In addition, Bell currently voices the lead character of Poison Ivy in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn and lends her voice as the role of Black Widow in Marvel’s What If animated series. In 2013, she made her feature directing debut with In A World… which she directed, wrote, and starred in. The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews for which Lake won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film was released domestically by Roadside Attractions, and internationally by Sony Pictures. Bell also currently serves as an active board member of Women In Film, the renowned non-profit organization whose mission is to promote advocacy and special programs to support the success of female peers in the entertainment industry. Bell is also represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood Management, PJ Shapiro and Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham, and ID-PR.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinesite’s Digital Journey: From ‘Snow White’ to James Bond

Launched three decades ago as filmmaking was taking transformative steps away from celluloid and toward digital processes, Cinesite remains on course in creating digital visual effects and, more recently, feature animation. A lot has changed since Eastman Kodak founded Cinesite in Los Angeles in 1991 as a VFX, digital restoration and mastering subsidiary based around its Cineon technology. Early Cinesite milestones included a pioneering digital restoration in 1992 of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and digital color timing of O  Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), lensed by revered cinematographer Roger Deakins — among the first full features to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy