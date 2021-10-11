Lady Rangers shopping for second regional

On a cloudy and somewhat rainy evening at Boyle County High School, the Southwestern Lady Warriors looked to advance to the 12th Region final over the Lady Titans of Mercer County. The Warriors looked to rally around Rebekah Clark, who was lost to injury during their quarterfinal matchup against Pulaski. One bright spot for the Warriors. however, was the return of Carrine Souders, who went out with an injury in the aforementioned game as well, as well as a whole lot of Southwestern fans who were behind them every step of the way. Through great teamwork and a boisterous crowd, the Lady Warriors were ready to fight to earn the right to play in the championship game. It was apparent throughout the first half that whoever was the team to score the first goal, that would be the team to win the game. No goals were scored through the first 80 minutes, so overtime was needed to decide this semi-final matchup. Finally, in double overtime, Southwestern was able to break through with the game winning goal with just over a minute left, securing their spot in the 12th region semi-final.

MERCER COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO