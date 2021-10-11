CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Rangers shopping for second regional

duboiscountyherald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREO — The final product, a 1-0 win against North Posey in Saturday's 48 Sectional championship, wasn't pristine, Forest Park girls soccer coach Brad Weyer admitted. In this game, sometimes only one stroke of genius is needed to survive. The Class 1A-No. 3 Rangers (18-1) delivered it in the 55th minute,...

duboiscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Covington News

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Panthers capture fifth straight region championship

COVINGTON, Ga. - Lanier Christian Academy may be the Lightning, but the Peachtree Academy Lady Panthers brought the thunder in its 3-0 region championship victory. The Lady Panthers came into the championship match playing with a lot of emotion and purpose. They were business as usual, but they seemed to be playing more loose than the Lady Lightning.
COVINGTON, GA
duboiscountyherald.com

Ranger boys capture second straight sectional

BRETZVILLE - The student section ran to the side of the Cedar Crest field in droves at the end of Saturday's Sectional 48 championship. Many of them were decked out in sports jerseys, and had to be asked not to come onto the field until after the awards were presented.
HIGH SCHOOL
Ponca City News

Lady Cats eliminated in Regional

Body JENKS -- The Ponca City Lady Cats softball season came to an end Thursday as they lost an 8-4 decision to Jenks. In an elimination game in the Class 6A Regional, Jenks broke the game open in the third inning with six runs. Ponca City cut the lead to 6-3 with three in the fifth, but Jenks added single runs in the fifth and sixth frames. The Lady Cats closed out the scoring with a run in the seventh.
PONCA CITY, OK
WCMessenger.com

Lady Eagles sweep Sissies in second round

Kaylee Peterson — a two-time state champion — provided strength for Decatur’s offense. She swung for a .636 kill percentage, recording 14 kills and three aces to lead the Lady Eagles’ efforts against the Sissies 25-9, 25-8, 25-16.
DECATUR, TX
mainstreetnews.com

Lady Leopards are 8AA Region Champions for third year

The Banks County High School Lady Leopards softball team clinched the region title this past week for the third consecutive season to earn the coveted title. Coach Derrick Davis said, "You know if you have to have a championship game, this was what it should look like." The Leopards beat...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
brownwoodtx.com

Lady Dragons finish second in district meet

The Bangs High School girls cross country team finished as the runner-up at the District 8-3A meet on Oct. 14. The Lady Dragons finished second, three points behind Peaster. Joey Newton, a freshman, won the meet with a time of 13:05, Hannah Parson finished sixth, and Hadley King finished 12th, with the rest of the team close behind compiling a total of 66 points.
BANGS, TX
Tulsa World

Coweta Lady Tigers are back-to-back Regional Softball Champions

The Coweta Lady Tigers Softball team can officially call themselves back-to-back regional champions after defeating Shawnee and Sapulpa at home. The Lady Tigers defeated Shawnee 3-0, followed by a dominant win against Sapulpa 11-0 last week. The State Tournament begins on Thursday. Their next task is to defend their 5A...
COWETA, OK
The Ada News

Lady Cougars win pair at 4A Regional

LONE GROVE — The Ada High softball team kept its season alive with back-to-back victories at the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Lone Grove. Ada defeated Chickasha 7-1 Friday afternoon to advance to the championship contest against Lone Grove. The Lady Cougars, now 22-12, needed two victories over the host Lady Longhorns to punch a ticket to next week’s Class 4A State Tournament. Friday’s late results were not available at press time.
ADA, OK
McAlester News-Capital

HS VOLLEYBALL: Lady Buffs gearing up for regional tournament

The Lady Buffs postseason journey is set to begin. McAlester will head to Tahlequah on Monday alongside Duncan and Collinsville for regional tournament play. “We’re really positive about the draw that we got,” McAlester coach Laurie Smith said. “The goals this year was to go into regionals as a two seed, which we missed by one place in the rankings. And so the second goal has been to win the first game at regionals, and I think we have a really good shot at that."
MCALESTER, OK
Eastern New Mexico News

Hobbs topples Lady Rams for second time

PORTALES - The Hobbs Lady Eagles seem to have Portales High's number this season. Sporting a modest 8-8 overall record coming into Tuesday's matchup, Hobbs pulled away down the stretch in all three sets and posted a 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the Lady Rams at the Ram Athletic Center.
PORTALES, NM
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Indians claim region championship

The East Coweta Lady Indians softball team (20-1) claimed the Region 2-7A championship Thursday afternoon. After a week of rain, the region tournament was canceled, and the regular season order of finish was accepted. The four teams to qualify from region 2-7A include champion East Coweta, the Newnan Lady Cougars,...
NEWNAN, GA
section618.com

Benton Rangers, Mt. Carmel Lady Aces in position for state titles

The Benton Rangers and Mt. Carmel Lady Aces each will take leads into the final rounds of their respective State Golf tournaments. Benton leads the 2A Boys field by six strokes, while Mt. Carmel leads the 1A Girls field by seven strokes. The Rangers tallied a 291 score on day...
GOLF
lcuchaps.com

Lady Chaps Place Second on Home Course

LUBBOCK, Texas (October 9, 2021) – Four Lubbock Christian Univeristy women's cross country runners placed inside the top 10, as the Lady Chaps took second at the D-II Preview on Saturday at the LCU Cross Country Course. Madelyn Merrell led the way for the Lady Chaps for the second-straight meet....
LUBBOCK, TX
Messenger

Lady Maroons to face Hoptown in region semis

The first step in Madisonville North Hopkins’ road to defending their region championship is complete as the Lady Maroons made quick work of Webster County via the mercy rule, 10-0 on Monday night. North will face Hopkinsville on Wednesday in the semifinals as the Lady Tigers beat Trigg County earlier Monday evening.
MADISONVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Lady Titans Beat Boyle In First Round Of Region

The first round of the 12th region championship took place Monday, Oct. 11, between the 46th district runner up Mercer County Lady Titans taking on the 45th district champion Boyle County Lady Rebels at Boyle County. This was the first match up this season for the teams and the Lady Titans came out triumphant to advance to the next round of regions, 1-0.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
thelakenews.com

Lady Marshals to face Graves in Region 1 soccer championship

Draffenville – Marshall County’s Lady Marshals will face Graves County tomorrow night in the Region 1 girls’ soccer championship at Marshall County High School Colburn Field. Marshall County defeated Paducah Tilghman 8-0 to advance to the championship game while the Graves County Eagles defeated the McCracken County Lady Mustangs 2-1 to advance to the.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Back-to-back sweeps carry Lady Patriots to Region 1-AA title

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East has left little doubt as to which is the team to beat coming out of East Tennessee in this week’s TSSAA Class AA volleyball sectionals. The Lady Patriots continued their dominant play Tuesday, taking it to Tennessee High 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 to win the Region 1-AA tournament at the Dyer Dome.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
walterborolive.com

Lady Cougar Volleyball records tough week in region competition

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Volleyball team had a tough week in Region VII-AAAA suffering losses against James Island High School, Hilton Head and May River. The Lady Cougars finished last week 2-6 in Region VII-AAAA. In on-the-road play against James Island on Monday, October 4th, the Lady Cougars were...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Commonwealth Journal

Lady Warriors prevail in Region Semis

On a cloudy and somewhat rainy evening at Boyle County High School, the Southwestern Lady Warriors looked to advance to the 12th Region final over the Lady Titans of Mercer County. The Warriors looked to rally around Rebekah Clark, who was lost to injury during their quarterfinal matchup against Pulaski. One bright spot for the Warriors. however, was the return of Carrine Souders, who went out with an injury in the aforementioned game as well, as well as a whole lot of Southwestern fans who were behind them every step of the way. Through great teamwork and a boisterous crowd, the Lady Warriors were ready to fight to earn the right to play in the championship game. It was apparent throughout the first half that whoever was the team to score the first goal, that would be the team to win the game. No goals were scored through the first 80 minutes, so overtime was needed to decide this semi-final matchup. Finally, in double overtime, Southwestern was able to break through with the game winning goal with just over a minute left, securing their spot in the 12th region semi-final.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

