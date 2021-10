NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. -- The Bruin men's cross country team continued their steady climb this season as they finished an outstanding fourth place in the twelve-team Charger (Briar Cliff) Invite on Friday afternoon. Today's meet was held at the Adams Park Nature Preserve in North Sioux City, SD, over a course that has historically produced fast times and today was no exception. The Bruins' five scorers averaged 27:32 for eight kilometers, easily the best team clocking in program history. As was the case last week, the Bruins were barely edged from the third team spot as conference foe Dakota State defeated them 116 to 120.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO