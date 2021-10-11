CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandatory Ten-Digit Local Dialing Starting October 24

By Brian Thomas, News Editor
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 3 days ago

Iowa residents in the 319 and 515 area codes will need to dial their area code to complete local phone calls as of October 24th. This applies to all calls within the area code that are currently dialed with seven digits. On and after the 24th, calls dialed using only seven digits many not be completed. A recording will prompt the caller to hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.

theharlemvalleynews.net

Ten-Digit Phone Dialing Takes Effect Oct. 24th

Under FCC change, County residents and businesses in 845. Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro today reminded residents and businesses that starting Sunday, Oct. 24th, a change by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will require those living and working within area codes 845 or 914 to dial the area code when they place local calls within those area codes; several years ago, a similar change took effect for area code 518, the only other area code withing Dutchess County. Dialing 911 in the event of an emergency will not be affected by this change; all preprogramed numbers in Dutchess County’s 911 Communications Center have been updated.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
KTSM

El Paso phone calls soon to require 10 digits when dialing

EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM) Starting on Monday, October 25, 2021, Texans with phone numbers in the 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940 area codes must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.  Beginning October 25, local calls dialed with only seven digits will reach a recording prompting them to hang up […]
EL PASO, TX

