Mandatory Ten-Digit Local Dialing Starting October 24
Iowa residents in the 319 and 515 area codes will need to dial their area code to complete local phone calls as of October 24th. This applies to all calls within the area code that are currently dialed with seven digits. On and after the 24th, calls dialed using only seven digits many not be completed. A recording will prompt the caller to hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
Comments / 0