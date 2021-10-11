CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Outdoors: Recalling breathtaking pass through Darién Gap

telegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite outdoor destinations is a magical jungle paradise in Panama, largely impenetrable and as wild as the Amazon — the little-known Darién Gap. Incredibly, desperate immigrants from as far away as Africa and as close as Haiti have recently been crossing through it to get here. This...

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Colorado

Take The Million Dollar Highway Through Colorado For An Incredible 133-Mile Scenic Adventure That Ends In An Outdoor Oasis

When it comes to adventure, there is truly no better place to be than Colorful Colorado which features something unique to see and do around every corner. Do you enjoy water sports and hiking? Then you will want to check out one (or all) of our state parks. Are you a foodie? Our cities (and […] The post Take The Million Dollar Highway Through Colorado For An Incredible 133-Mile Scenic Adventure That Ends In An Outdoor Oasis appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Migrants begin dangerous trek through Darien Gap

The Biden administration has expelled more than 7,000 Haitian migrants who entered the U.S. illegally in recent weeks. Still, many more migrants are risking their lives to travel from South America to the U.S. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
IMMIGRATION
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago outdoors: Eating invasive carp, William Least Heat-Moon, coho tragedy recalled, hummingbird

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond. Ken “Husker” O’Malley caught this hummingbird “fueling up for the long road trip ahead.”. WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
CHICAGO, IL
dailyrecordnews.com

Bird of the Month: Large sparrow is passing through

This large sparrow (about the size of a house sparrow) is found this time of year migrating through Kittitas County on it’s way to the Southwest of the U.S. or as far south as central Mexico. The adults are handsome birds, with clear grayish breasts and a distinctive crown striped with black and white, which can get quite puffy if the bird is excited.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Public Radio International PRI

Rising number of children make dangerous journey across Darién Gap

A record number of children are among those migrants using the remote, roadless wilderness on the border of Colombia and Panama to get north. Laurent Duvillier, UNICEF’s regional chief of communications in Panama, tells The World’s Marco Werman that 19,000 kids slogged through the jungle route in the past nine months.
KIDS
CBS News

Two Americans fall to their deaths while scaling sea cliffs on Spanish island

Two American men plunged to their deaths while scaling sea cliffs on Spain's holiday island of Majorca, police said on Wednesday. The bodies of the pair -- aged 25 and 35 -- were found on Monday floating in the water near the Cueva de es Cossi in the east of the Mediterranean island, a spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil police said. Their names were not released.
ACCIDENTS
Secret NYC

Explore Our Planet Through Wondrous Fantasy Lands With Special Student Rates At NYC’s Breathtaking Arcadia Earth

This incredibly high-tech installation located in Greenwich Village will take you on an i mmersive journey through our planet’s most important ecological issues. With art installations animated by augmented reality, virtual reality, and projection mapping, you’ll travel through underwater worlds, interact with different environments, and escape into fantasy lands you never dreamed were possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Noriega
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Text Suggests Europeans Knew of America Long Before Columbus Set Sail

Exactly how and when people settled in North America is a topic of much fascination for experts, and now a new analysis of ancient documents is shedding light on some lesser known details of this long-contested timeline. A document written by a Milanese friar, dated to around 1345, has been found to contain what looks like a reference to the Atlantic coast of North America – suggesting Italian sailors were already aware of the continent some 150 years before Christopher Columbus set sail for it. Entitled Cronica universalis and authored by Galvaneus Flamma, the work is written in Latin and is currently...
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

Behold the migration of scissor-tailed flycatchers passing through Houston

While we marvel at the hordes of migratory ruby-throated hummingbirds arriving in our gardens, we may overlook squadrons of migratory scissor-tailed flycatchers amassing around town before they head south of the border for the winter. The sleek flycatchers, with long scissor-shaped tails, line up on power lines and fence lines...
HOUSTON, TX
webbikeworld.com

Progressive IMS Outdoors: Suzuki Demo Rides Continue Through Q4

Suzuki’s demo rides have been making their way through America – and their next stop is Nashville, just in time for the Progressive IMS Outdoors tour, ‘designed for Powersports enthusiasts and new riders alike.’. Just last week, Suzuki revealed the pricing of the GSX-S1000GT – a sports-tourer with a 999cc,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors#Casualties#The Pan American Highway#The United Nations
Turnto10.com

Right whales passing through New England waters

BOSTON, M.A. (WJAR) — The New England Aquarium aerial survey team has been busy capturing photos of North Atlantic right whales as they head down south into New England. Aquarium scientists said that they're coming from Canada, where many whales spend time feeding during the summer. They have reported sightings...
SCIENCE
WWLP

How hurricanes can trap and transport birds

Hurricanes are known for their power and destruction, but what about as a bird trap? Well, a novel study conducted by Matthew Van Den Broeke, an associate professor of Earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, gives a glimpse into how this happens.
ANIMALS
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Stone Spheres Discovered in Ancient Tomb, But What Were They For?

Two polished stone balls shaped about 5,500 years ago – linked to a mysterious practice almost unique to Neolithic Britain – have been discovered in an ancient tomb on the island of Sanday, in the Orkney Islands north of mainland Scotland. Hundreds of similar stone balls, each about the size...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
The Atlantic

Arctic Horror Is Having a Comeback

This article contains spoilers for The Terror and The North Water. Of all the horrors of a 19th-century European voyage to the Arctic—noses and cheeks turned necrotic by frostbite, snow blindness, sea madness, broken bones badly knit—perhaps most ghastly was scurvy. The disease often starts with stiff limbs and ulcerating skin. Gums bleed and blacken, then engorge and protrude over the teeth or their absent weeping sockets like a dark second set of lips. This tissue is actively rotting, so living men smell dead. Odors and sounds become agonizingly, even dangerously, intense; hearing a gunshot can kill. And because many sufferers hallucinate that they are among the foods and comforts of home, some doctors called the affliction “nostalgia.”
INDIA
healththoroughfare.com

DNA Analysis Might Have Just Uncovered the Mystery Behind the Origin of Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy