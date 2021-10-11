CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

City of Norman Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 5 days ago

Oklahoma is home to 39 federally-recognized Native American sovereign nations. The City of Norman is proud to recognize October 11 as Indigenous Peoples Day and encourages all citizens, neighbors, and friends to reflect on the rich cultural value Native American culture provides to our community and world.

This recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day allows us to continue with a commitment of progress and inclusion. There are many local opportunities for learning and experiencing more of Native American culture. Visit the OU American Indian Programs & Services Facebook page for more information on events happening. In addition, with the recent opening of the First Americans Museum, there are many special events open to the public. For more information on these, check out famok.org for live and virtual events.

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

