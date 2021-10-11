CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott issues new order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including for private employers

By Brad Burt
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued another executive order, saying now that “no entity” can mandate receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine. Executive Order GA-40, issued Monday, states receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine “by any individual, including an employee or a consumer,” cannot be mandated when the individual objects “for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

