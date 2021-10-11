Connecting the dots: why capturing data is no longer a ‘nice to have’ for SMEs

Small and midsize businesses have faced unique challenges during the pandemic, tackling them with resilience and innovation. As they look to the reality of new economic conditions, it’s more critical than ever that they have a true understanding of their current position.

Businesses of all sizes can feel the impact of disconnection. Disparate systems, a lack of defined processes, high labour costs, and a lack of visibility and traceability can all contribute to productivity loss, higher operating costs and missed opportunities. Covid-19 has shown that thinking holistically is critical to operating – and thriving – in any market.

As the world continues to change, capturing data and real-time insights is no longer a “nice to have” – it is the future of success in the new economy, and this is why.

Facilitating the right decisions

Research from Oxford Economics and SAP shows that midsize businesses have been navigating Covid-19 in a similar way to their larger peers. To perform at their best in 2022 and beyond, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must nurture a capacity and willingness to change, by striking a balance between continued resilience, agility and efficiency. They have to be prepared to move quickly, to understand how to operate at maximum efficiency, and to just keep trying.

How? Access to information. An agile business is only as successful as the predictions it makes, whether these relate to product lines, suppliers, customer service processes or marketing activities, and doing this in the dark is an unacceptable risk.

Almost half (44%) of businesses surveyed cited “effective collaboration across functions” as a major barrier to transformation. Data-driven, technology-enabled connectivity allows SMEs to drive this type of business-wide collaboration.

As data is collected from every device, machines and staff can make strategic choices about what is working well and what needs to change, based on the most accurate information available.

Creating a foundation for growth

Data sharing has the potential to grow every aspect of a small or midsize business. The research found almost half (45%) of businesses believed their data-sharing practices greatly improved:

Customer/citizen experiences.

Employee experiences.

Ability to create new products and services.

RPC Technologies, an Australian-owned world leader in innovation and advanced engineering, engaged Deloitte and SAP to maximise its foundation for growth. Its legacy systems and processes were struggling to keep up as it expanded globally.

Using SAP solutions, RPC took five separate systems and integrated them into one financial core. Its analytics now encompasses real-time project reporting, forecasting and data visualisation, with access across five countries and multiple departments.

As RPC Technologies business matures, this new interconnectivity can grow with it. With a robust network in place, SMEs can build on a digital platform that’s designed to grow, incorporating new technological developments as they emerge.

Maximising productivity and reducing costs

Interconnectivity can have multidimensional impacts on productivity and costs.

Automation enables processes to run without human intervention, potentially improving efficiency and significantly reducing human error.

Real-time insights eliminate manual data collection and analysis, while also pinpointing inefficiencies and vulnerabilities that might otherwise be missed.

With reliable processes and real-time dashboards in place, staff are free to engage in more valuable tasks. According to the Oxford Economics research, 42% of midsize businesses report integrated business processes have led to a reduction in costs and spend.

Data and insights don’t just help to reduce costs: with access to current, holistic information, SMEs can also identify opportunities to grow their bottom lines. New markets, potential collaborations, increasing consumer demand and marketing successes can all provide strong foundations for investment decisions.

RPC Technologies made this a reality with its new systems. It has seen a 20% improvement in production efficiency and real-time serial number traceability throughout its production process, an 80% time reduction in month-end project costing close and 100% accuracy in monthly project forecasts.

To win new business RPC were able to localise a new subsidiary along with multi-currency capability in India in under thirty days, demonstrating how integrated technologies create new business opportunities. The move to cloud has also greatly improved business continuity and resilience. Real time data offered increased visibility of operations. A bespoke inventory management platform introduced automated eliminations and group reporting which deliverd a 75% time reduction when consolidating financial statements.

Creating better relationships with customers

Many SMEs have survived and thrived through Covid-19 because of their strong relationships with their customers. At the same time, customers have come to expect even more visibility of the way businesses operate, including manufacturing and sourcing their products.

Centralised data is an incredible tool for consumer insights. Using customer relationship management systems and other apps, SMEs can follow customers through the life cycle of their engagement, including how they find a product, when they return to repurchase, their interactions through discrete digital channels and how they like to shop.

The research found that 41% of businesses with integrated talent and workforce strategies cited boosts to customer experiences. Using this new information, SMEs can tailor a customer’s experience to suit their precise needs. Automated processes can make it possible to pre-empt transactions, anticipate requirements and be proactive in strengthening the relationship between consumer and brand.

As businesses of every size push through unpredictability, they must prepare to shift and adapt. Having the right tools and information is a critical step towards making the right choices. With an interconnected strategy built around real-time insights, SMEs can effectively respond to today’s challenges and shape their successful future.