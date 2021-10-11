UNC Hosts Rep. David Price to Discuss Federal Funding for Global Education
Representative David Price with the international education roundtable participants. (Photo by Ingrid Smith). The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill held a roundtable discussion about federal funding for global education with U.S. Representative David Price on Monday, Sept. 20, at the FedEx Global Education Center. Price, a former Morehead Scholar and member of UNC-Chapel Hill’s class of 1961, is a recognized foreign policy leader in Congress and a champion for international education.global.unc.edu
