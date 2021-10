Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations now call on employees to incorporate such statements not only at events but in email signatures, videos, syllabuses and so on. […] The post Land acknowledgments too often erase American Indians and sanitize history | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO