VINCENNES - Forest Park's girls will have the chance to win their second straight regional championship on Saturday. The Class 1A-No. 3 Rangers (19-1) didn't waste much time in getting on the board in Wednesday's 2-0 regional semifinal win at South Knox. Forest Park dominated possessions in its offensive zone for much of the way, and senior midfielder Emma Grundhoefer's kick placed the ball in the back of the net, and the Rangers held a 1-0 lead with 37:18 remaining in the opening half.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO