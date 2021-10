JASPER - Jasper girls soccer once again did not have the greatest regular season in 2021, but that's not what's important at the end of the day. The Wildcats (7-10) stepped it up this past week to claim their third straight sectional championship, and their fourth in the last five seasons. Jasper came away with a 5-2 win against rival Vincennes Lincoln in Saturday's Sectional 30 championship game.