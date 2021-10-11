Poverty Awareness Helps Medical Providers See Beyond the Examining Room
“Our Charlotte medical school campus is thrilled to be partnering with Crisis Assistance Ministry to bring to life the impact that social situations such as poverty, homelessness, hunger, and social support have on health and quality of life. The stories shared help our future physicians realize that community organizations such as Crisis Assistance Ministry are as important, if not more important, to the patient’s health as our medical care.”www.crisisassistance.org
