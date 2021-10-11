Poverty Awareness Helps Medical Providers See Beyond the Examining Room

My name is Aubrey Sereno, a Junior at Chapman University who is in the process of completing my major in Communication Studies with a minor in Entrepreneurship. This summer I was an HR intern at The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization that addresses and works toward ending world poverty and hunger through advocacy on the political level. They operate at this political level by advancing policies and programs that improve living conditions for those who live on less than $1 a day. I found this internship through LinkedIn on my search to find an internship for the summer, when they reached out to me and offered to give me college credit for working with their team. My duties included utilizing social media to increase awareness and the company’s advocacy toward helping the world’s poor, finding and attracting new employees to fill open positions, building and promoting the employer brand, and contacting congressional leaders weekly in support of the company’s legislative priorities, as well as fundraising throughout the course of the summer.

ORANGE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO