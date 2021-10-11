Shirley LaVerne Peterson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleShirley LaVerne Peterson, age 94, passed away at Comforts of Home in River Falls, Wisconsin on October 10, 2021. She was born July 24, 1927, in Rush City, Minnesota, the tenth of 12 children, to Charles and Edith (Wahlberg) Keiser. She graduated from Rush City High School in 1946, and then attended Swedish Covenant Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, and became a registered nurse. After graduation from nursing school, she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and worked at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital. She married Vernon Peterson on October 27, 1951, in Rush City, Minnesota. They lived on a farm in rural Ellsworth, Wisconsin, where they raised three children, Patsy, Kevin, and Keith. In 1983 they sold the farm and moved to River Falls, Wisconsin. In 1962 Shirley went back to work as a registered nurse at St. John’s Hospital in Red Wing, Minnesota. In 1967 she was hired as a public health nurse for Pierce County, Wisconsin, where she worked until her retirement in January of 1990. She enjoyed working in public health; going to patients’ homes to help them, and being a school nurse to some small school districts in the area. She made many lasting friendships in her position there.

