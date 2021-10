DraftKings is deepening its relationship with the NHL as the league drops the puck on a new season—with new U.S. TV partners. The Boston-based gaming operator announced Wednesday a new partnership with Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report, to be the exclusive sportsbook for the company’s new NHL coverage. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) also signed a commercial partnership with the league itself, becoming the latest official sports betting partner of the NHL, which is already a DraftKings shareholder. Financial specifics were not released for either deal. Many partnerships between media companies and gaming operators include payments based on how many new customers sign up...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO