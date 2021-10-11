Eddie Gene Hamby was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Huguley. He served for 20 years in the US Army infantry, 82nd Airborne, and Green Beret Special Forces. This included tours of duty in Korea, Vietnam, the Dominican Republic and the Panama Canal Zone. After retirement from the military, Eddie served briefly as a VA officer and then as civil defense director in Chambers County. Then he worked 20 years as EMA Area Coordinator for the State of Alabama. Later in life, he volunteered with the Red Cross, EAMC Hospital, Christian Care Ministries, East Alabama Food Bank, People Against Litter, and Prison Ministries. He was an active church leader at both the United Methodist Church in Riverview, Alabama and at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Opelika.