Poolesville, MD

Police: Man fatally shot person he says broke into home

Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

POOLESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man shot and killed someone who he said was trying to break into his Poolesville home on Monday morning, Montgomery County police said. A homeowner called the emergency communications center around 9 a.m. to report that a man was trying to break into his home along River Road, police said. While he was on the phone, police said the homeowner fired at the man, striking and killing him.

www.titusvilleherald.com

