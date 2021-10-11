Police seeking help locating missing man

UPDATE: Gregory Steinacker's body was found in a tree stand in the Eau Claire County Forest. No foul play is suspected.

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has apparently been missing for several weeks.

Gregory Steinacker, 64, was last seen during the last week of September, according to neighbors. Officers responded to a call Monday to the S4500 block of County Road NL, in the Township of Ludington, for a call about his disappearance.

Deputies arrived to find Steinacker’s vehicle at the residence and his wallet/ID card still inside. Deputies learned that Steinacker was an avid hunter and there was a concern that he may have been hunting in the area after his last known contact. Deputies, with the assistance of local fire departments, began searching large tracts of Eau Claire County Forest land and as of this release, have not located Steinacker. Search efforts are continuing at this time.

Anyone who has information about Steinacker’s whereabouts should contact the non-emergency dispatch phone number at 715-839-4972.