CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Police seeking help locating missing man

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Gregory Steinacker's body was found in a tree stand in the Eau Claire County Forest. No foul play is suspected.

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has apparently been missing for several weeks.

Gregory Steinacker, 64, was last seen during the last week of September, according to neighbors. Officers responded to a call Monday to the S4500 block of County Road NL, in the Township of Ludington, for a call about his disappearance.

Deputies arrived to find Steinacker’s vehicle at the residence and his wallet/ID card still inside. Deputies learned that Steinacker was an avid hunter and there was a concern that he may have been hunting in the area after his last known contact. Deputies, with the assistance of local fire departments, began searching large tracts of Eau Claire County Forest land and as of this release, have not located Steinacker. Search efforts are continuing at this time.

Anyone who has information about Steinacker’s whereabouts should contact the non-emergency dispatch phone number at 715-839-4972.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Bill Clinton admitted to hospital, spokesperson says

Former President Clinton was hospitalized in California on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. He is "on the mend, in good spirits and incredibly thankful," Urena said Thursday evening. This is a breaking story. Please check back for...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
206
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy