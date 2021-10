Acne is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that can cause severe distress to those who are affected with this condition. Acne often starts after puberty when hormones levels increase leading to the production of more sebum (oil) by the skin’s sebaceous glands. When sebum gets trapped within the pores by a protein substance made by the skin cells called keratin, the conditions are present for p. acnes bacteria to react with the sebum and cause the inflammation seen in acne. Face masks introduce heat, friction and a covering that creates a moist environment, conditions that can worsen clogged pores, hence the recent surge in “maskne.”

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO